Smart Shopper: Free or inexpensive summer fun for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dust is settling on the school year, with kids getting ready to enjoy a few months out of the classroom. But, before they can mutter, "I'm bored!" I want to offer a few solutions. Keep in mind, volunteering opportunities might also exist in your community. Also, if there is something not listed, please feel free to email me, smartshopper@fox17online.com.

Kent District Library : A world of opportunities awaits your child at Kent District Library branches! Sure, they have amazing books, but wonderful programs, too. Not to mention, you can check out things beyond books like iPads, Ukuleles and even bikes.

www.kidsbowlfree.com : More than 1,400 participating bowling alleys allow your kids up to two free games, each day, of bowling in the summer. Click here to find out if there is an alley near you.

www.kidsskatefree.com : Register your child for two free skating passes, per week, for a year! You can enter your zip code on the website to find participating locations near you!

Grand Rapids Free Summer Day Camps, Martin Luther King Park: Running June 11 thru Aug. 17, kids ages 6 to 16 can fight boredom with lots of physical activities like dancing, yoga, basketball and swimming all the way to some fun creative writing and reading. Lunch and snacks are provided.

Anderson & Girls Orchards, Stanton : Sure, you can enjoy delicious donuts and produce, but the FREE zoo is what parents and kids go crazy over. Get up close to lemurs, prairie dogs, goats, camels, wallaby and more!

Great resources: There are some great one-stop websites and Facebook pages dedicated to compiling events and activities.

KZOO KIDS

Grand Rapids Kids

www.holland.org

www.grnow.com

www.milakeshorekids.com

West Michigan Tourist Association

empoweringmichigan.com

Pinterest

Krazy Coupon Lady