Volunteer deputy runs across Michigan for fallen officers

Posted 8:55 PM, June 7, 2018, by and , Updated at 02:53AM, June 12, 2018

WEST OLIVE, Mich. -- A volunteer sheriff's deputy from Kent County ran across Michigan while raising money for MI-COPS, Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors.

Matt Garbarino ran the full 160 miles across the state, starting at the Fallen Heroes Monument in Oakland County and working his way west, ending Thursday at the Protectors Monument in front of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in West Olive.

The run started with Lieutenant Governor and Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Calley who was by his side for the first 13 miles. Along the way, he met with families of fallen officers and also stopped by monuments. Gabrino did this while carrying a Thin Blue Line  Flag. 590 officers have been killed in the line of duty, and since May, four more officers have been killed while in the line of duty.

He is impressing everyone by doing this run including his fellow officers who said, "I mean to run 160 miles in four days, I honestly don't know how he does it. Logistically there is a lot of moving parts here so I think all that planning is paying off. It's been well organized and the response has been fantastic."

Garbarino originally set out to raise a goal of $5,000 for the families of the fallen heroes, and that goal was surpassed. No word yet on exactly what that total is.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments