Will Anderson rides momentum into state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich -- Portage Central sophomore Will Anderson is set to compete in the boys golf state finals thanks to his 66 at the Division 1 regional at Thornapple Pointe golf course last week.

Anderson can certainly contend for the individual title, but he says that is not what he is focused on.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I'm just focused on making pars and hoping I can play well and see where I finish" Anderson said. "Really, I'm just trying to focus on myself and just going to try to play well and see where that sets me."

The Division 1 finals take place at the Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University Friday and Saturday.