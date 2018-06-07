Wolfram ready for pro ball after being picked by the Rangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- Davenport junior pitcher Grant Wolfram was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round of the 1st year player draft on Wednesday.

After being selected by the Tigers in the 17th round out of Hamilton High School in 2015, Wolfram chose to attend Central Michigan University and later transferred to Davenport. He say he feels much more prepared now for professional baseball.

"After high school it was exciting but kind of in the back of my mind it was like I don`t know if I`m really ready for it" Wolfram said. "After summer ball and going through what I went through, and just learning from everyone, the coaches, and just being in a good atmosphere, getting a lot of confidence back, really helped me."

Wolfram led the NAIA in wins as a sophomore and this season, after a slow start, he struck out 64 in 40 innings with an e.r.a. of 2.25 in his last 6 starts for the Panthers.