Fire crews respond to reported fire at the Battle Creek Police Department

Posted 6:31 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, June 8, 2018
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a reported fire at the Battle Creek Police Department Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 20 North Division Street in Battle Creek. Officials say the new police building is under construction across from John Patterson Way. The fire call reportedly came in from from the east side of the current police building and employees were evacuated as smoke filled the basement and part of the main floor.

It’s believed mulch caught fire before it fell in an old vent in the ground where it caught fire on a two-by-four. It’s not known how the mulch caught fire.

There were no  injuries or damage reported.

