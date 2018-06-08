Forest Hills Northern girls soccer wins regional final

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team held on to win 4-3 over Spring Lake on Friday night in a shootout at Holland Christian High School.

The Huskies take on Gull Lake in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

