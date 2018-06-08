Hardware store celebrating 90 years in Sparta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- This weekend marks 90 years for a hardware store in Sparta, and it's been in the hands of the same family since the beginning.

Rogers Hardware has been along E Division Street for as long as many Sparta residents can remember. The original owner's grandson now owns the store and says he plans to keep the tradition going.

He is the third generation to own the store since it opened in 1928. While the store's location did change at one point, moving just around the block, customers say the friendly atmosphere never did.

They've remained loyal over the last 90 years, and the Rogers family says it's the customers that make the job worthwhile.

"It means a lot that the same people have been here that long and they've treated everybody well and everybody appreciates it and the small town aspect of the whole thing just makes it nicer," said Rogers Hardware customer Gary Kraft.

Rogers Hardware is celebrating the anniversary with a big sale this weekend. They'll be posting details on their Facebook page.