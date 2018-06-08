Jump into summer, GR opens all city pools Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The temperatures are on the rise and a clear sign of summer in Grand Rapids is the opening of the public pools and splash pads.

To coincide with the last day for many school districts in the area, the city decided to open their three pools and splash pads on Friday.

Here is information on the city pools:

Briggs Park Pool Location: 350 Knapp Street NE Open Swim Hours: Monday – Wednesday: Noon – 7 p.m. Thursday: Noon – 5 p.m. Friday – Saturday: Noon – 7 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 4:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pool Location: 900 Fuller Avenue SE Open Swim Hours: Monday: Noon – 7 p.m. Tuesday: Noon – 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday: Noon – 7 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 4:30 p.m. Lap Swim Hours: Monday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 1 p.m.

Richmond Park Pool Location: 1101 Richmond Street NW Open Swim Hours: Monday: Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday: Noon – 7 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 4:30 p.m. Lap Swim Hours: Monday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 1 p.m.



All the splash pads throughout the city are opening daily from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. For a full list of swim fees for each of these locations click here.