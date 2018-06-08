Korean BBQ and more delicious foods await at GR Asian-Pacific Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Korean barbecue, sushi, and other delicious Asian cuisines await at the Asian-Pacific Festival on Saturday.

Emonae Korean BBQ brought in some of the dishes they'll be serving at the festival.

The festival will showcase the cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands with multiple cultural demonstrations, performances, and food vendors, providing fun for the whole family. Events include lion dances, martial art demonstrations, a fashion show, and children's activities like making a paper dragon.

New this year, the festival will feature a Luau hour, India Immersion hour, and an appearance by three sumo champions.

To end the evening, there will be a dance and party with Ace Marasigan DJ Entertainment & DJ Bobolai.

The Asian-Pacific Festival is happening June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

For more details, visit grasianfestival.com.