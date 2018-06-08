Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was a historic victory for the Washington Capitals. The hockey team won its first Stanley Cup in the franchise's 44-year history.

The caps topped the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 Thursday night. Lars Eller had the game-winning goal in the third period.

This is the first sports championship in Washington D.C. since the Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

2. In a few days, you can eat at Taco Bell for free, and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, and to celebrate Taco Bell will give out a free Doritos Locos Taco, from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Check with your local Taco Bell locations, because not all of them may be participating in the deal.

3. Burning Foot Beer Festival 2018 tickets go on sale on Saturday.

The 4th annual festival will feature 70 Great Lakes-Region breweries, food, bands, games,art, camping and more from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at Pere Marquette Park.

The event will be previewed by the ticket release party from 12-5 p.m. on June 9 at the volleyball courts behind Western Market in downtown Muskegon.

Weekend passes will be available at the party for $45. Tickets go on sale online for $50 at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday. Sandbox VIP tickets are $125, and there are only 200 available.

Burning Foot is Michigan's only Barefoot Beer Festival on the beach. Shoes can be checked in during the festival, with proceeds benefiting the Noah Project.

4. A new 155,000 square-foot Meijer store is now set to open on July 12 in Hudsonville.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the store on it's first day of business.

The store's gas station will be opening even earlier, next Thursday. The new Hudsonville store is the 117th Meijer store in Michigan, and will employ 300 people.

They say they're still looking for employees, so people looking for a job can visit their website, jobs.meijer.com/newstores.

5. The big day is finally here; to celebrate the end of the school year, Grand Rapids is opening all of its city pools and splash pads today!

The pools are at Briggs, Martin Luther King Junior, and Richmond Parks. All three will be open seven days a week, except for July 4.

Punch cards and family passes are available, or there's a daily fee of $1 for kids who are residents, and $4 for everyone else.

The 14 splash pads are free and are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.