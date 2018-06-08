Five-year-old Ava Craft was the lucky fan who was attending the game with her dad in honor of Princess Night. It was their first Whitecaps game together.
Whitecaps celebrate 25 years, with 10 millionth fan
-
Whitecaps preparing to welcome 10 millionth fan
-
West Michigan Whitecaps celebrate 25th season
-
Tigers’ pitcher Zimmerman to make rehab start Monday for Whitecaps
-
Whitecaps to host ‘Sumo Night’ Thursday
-
Man throws first pitch to celebrate 100th birthday
-
-
Mt. Wing-suvius set to blow minds and tastebuds at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer
-
Tigers GM, Al Avila, makes annual trip to West Michigan
-
Whitecaps manager knows all about doubleheaders
-
Whitecaps kick off annual baseball equipment drive
-
Zimmermann solid in rehab start with Whitecaps
-
-
Light scattered showers Saturday throughout West Michigan
-
Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 5
-
Whitecaps Prospect Report: Alexis Garcia