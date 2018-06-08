× Woman ejected from vehicle after it hits tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was ejected from her vehicle after it veered off a road in Newberg Township on Friday night, and struck a tree.

It happened around 8:41 p.m., at Born Street and Patterson Hill Road. Police say in a news release 40-year-old Emily Davis of Bronson was eastbound when the car went off the road. The vehicle overturned after it hit the tree, and that’s what caused Davis to be ejected, according to the Sheriff’s Office – which also says she was not wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash.

Davis was driven to Bronson Hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. There was no word what condition she was in, and police say they don’t know yet whether any “intoxicants” were involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Newberg Fire, Newberg Ambulance and SEPSA Ambulance.