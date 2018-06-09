× 1 dead in car vs. tree crash in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich.– One person is dead after losing control of their vehicle and striking a tree.

This happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 2500 block of South 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.

Police say the driver was headed southbound when they lost control of their vehicle.

We’re told the 33-year old driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.