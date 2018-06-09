1 dead in car vs. tree crash in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich.– One person is dead after losing control of their vehicle and striking a tree.
This happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 2500 block of South 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.
Police say the driver was headed southbound when they lost control of their vehicle.
We’re told the 33-year old driver was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
4 comments
Ao
This is a stupid and sensitive headline. Can’t you do better??
Ao
*insensitive
Jeremy
I may have given this a different title. Someone lost their life and fox 17 makes it sound like it was a game. How bout man dies in fatal accident? Instead make it sound like a good old game of car vs tree?
Michael
Car vs Tree is the typical way to name it. Same as car vs bicycle, car vs train, car vs pedestrian.
It’s how police/fire/ems are dispatched to the incident. It quickly and effectively describes what happened.