1 dead in car vs. tree crash in Oshtemo Township

Posted 3:24 AM, June 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:28PM, June 9, 2018

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich.– One person is dead after losing control of their vehicle and striking a tree.

This happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 2500 block of South 6th Street in Oshtemo Township.

Police say the driver was headed southbound when they lost control of their vehicle.

We’re told the 33-year old driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

4 comments

  • Jeremy

    I may have given this a different title. Someone lost their life and fox 17 makes it sound like it was a game. How bout man dies in fatal accident? Instead make it sound like a good old game of car vs tree?

    Reply
    • Michael

      Car vs Tree is the typical way to name it. Same as car vs bicycle, car vs train, car vs pedestrian.

      It’s how police/fire/ems are dispatched to the incident. It quickly and effectively describes what happened.

      Reply