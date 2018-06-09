WEST MICHIGAN -- Lots of kids and families showed up for the 5th annual Lids for Kids event on Saturday.
5th Annual Lids for Kids
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 14
-
Cutlerville Days to feature 5K, parade, fireworks show
-
5th Annual First Tee of West Michigan Golf Marathon
-
Let’s Go to Bat for Kids charity game to raise money for CCWM
-
Grab your hat and best attire, 3rd annual Derby Day fundraiser happening Saturday
-
-
ND Football coach speaks at charity event for West Michigan nonprofit
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 7
-
A hopping good time, the Kids’ Bunny Hop Fun Run returns for a fifth year
-
Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for April 30
-
Bier Distillery 5k run/ walk
-
-
12th Annual High School Senior Addix Champions Basketball Games at Davenport University
-
Get ready to slip and slide this weekend at family-friendly event
-
West Michigan Mom-to-Mom sale opens April 7