Berrien County driver tased and taken into custody after chase

Posted 10:48 AM, June 9, 2018, by
Berrien Co sheriff car

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was tased and taken into custody after an early Saturday morning police chase.

At 12:43 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police attempted to stop a vehicle near Niles but the driver refused to pull over and took off.

A Berrien County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued through Niles.

The driver lost control, the vehicle crashed and the driver then fled on foot.

A deputy gave chase and had to tase the man to stop him.

That suspect was identified as Javier Daniel Huston. He is being held in the Berrien County Jail on charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing arrest, first-degree operating while intoxicated and having an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • A source

    A big “THANK YOU” to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department for doing your job of catching bad guys by still pursuing them.

    MSP is becoming more and more useless. They often refuse to take complaints because they are on “traffic only” duty for the night but are incapable of doing that task with their newest joke of a pursuit policy.

    The state should just gut the department and funnel more money to local agencies.

    Reply