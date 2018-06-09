First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies at age 90
(CNN) — Actress Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl in the James Bond movies, has died, according to a tweet from the franchise’s page. She was 90.
“Dr. No,” released in 1962, was the film that started it all, with Sean Connery as Agent 007 in the series based on Ian Fleming’s novels about a suave British spy.
Connery first uttered the iconic introduction, “Bond, James Bond,” to Gayson’s character in that movie, according to the BBC.
She played the same part in the second Bond film, “From Russia With Love,” in 1963.
The actress had appeared earlier in the Hammer horror film “The Revenge of Frankenstein” (1958) with Peter Cushing and later in a number of popular British TV series such as “The Saint” and “The Avengers,” according to Internet Movie Database.