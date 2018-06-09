× Fundraising benefit to support ‘Team Nick’

WYOMING, Mich.– You can show your support today at a fundraiser for a West Michigan man who survived the unimaginable.

The event will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Truck Lines in Wyoming.

The fundraiser will feature a cookout, a dunk tank, an auction, 50/50 raffle drawing and more.

You might remember Nick Van Doeselaar from last year when we told you about his 21st birthday celebration.

In 2015, Nick was in a car crash on I-96 near Alpine Avenue in Kent County in September that fractured his skull and broke his neck.

All of the money raised will go towards Nick and his family for the heavy medical expenses.