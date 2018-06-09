Fundraising benefit to support ‘Team Nick’

Posted 12:13 AM, June 9, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich.– You can show your support today at a fundraiser for a West Michigan man who survived the unimaginable.

The event will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Truck Lines in Wyoming.

The fundraiser will feature a cookout, a dunk tank, an auction, 50/50 raffle drawing and more.

You might remember Nick Van Doeselaar from last year when we told you about his 21st birthday celebration.

In 2015, Nick was in a car crash on I-96 near Alpine Avenue in Kent County in September that fractured his skull and broke his neck.

All of the money raised will go towards Nick and his family for the heavy medical expenses.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s