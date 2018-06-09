× Grand Rapids receives $40K for parks and green space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The city has received a $40,000 grant to increase public access to parks.

The money donated by the ‘National Recreation and Park Association’ aims to have some kind of green space within ten minutes of every household.

The grant will be combined with more than $700,000 donated by the Wege Foundation to improve nature connections at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Much of the funds will go towards improving at least 4 school playgrounds to make them more accessible to the public when schools are not in session.