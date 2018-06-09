× Head-on crash in Grand Rapids sends five to the hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police, fire and ambulance all are on the scene of a crash in Grand Rapids this evening, on S. Division Avenue south of Cutler Street.

Police tell FOX 17 at the scene five people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. They also say a gray car had struck a curb and then veered into the path of a green van, striking it head-on. Further details about the crash – including who was involved – were not immediately available.

The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Police are still on the scene investigating, while cleanup continues.

