Head-on crash in Grand Rapids sends five to the hospital

Posted 7:21 PM, June 9, 2018, by

FOX 17 photo taken by Dino Kahrimanovic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Police, fire and ambulance all are on the scene of a crash in Grand Rapids this evening, on S. Division Avenue south of Cutler Street.

Police tell FOX 17 at the scene five people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. They also say a gray car had struck a curb and then veered into the path of a green van, striking it head-on. Further details about the crash – including who was involved – were not immediately available.

The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Police are still on the scene investigating, while cleanup continues.

This is a developing story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s