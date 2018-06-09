Ottawa County farm closing by August affecting 300 jobs

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A farm that employs 300 seasonal and full-time workers in western Michigan will close by August.

The Muskegon Chronicle says Gardens Alive notified the state on May 31. The 1,700-acre farm in Grand Haven Township grows trees, shrubs and perennials.

The Chronicle says Gardens Alive acquired the farm a few years ago out of bankruptcy. It was formerly known as Zelenka Farms.

Other locations are in North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.

