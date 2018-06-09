Saturday rain showers and storms linger through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain showers and storms for mainly the first half of the day.

Pockets of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be seen into the early afternoon hours primarily for communities along and south of I-96. Anyone north of I-96 is not ruled out to see some of these showers and storms.

West Michigan will have a break overnight from rain showers, but will see them linger into early portions of Sunday morning for some. Anyone along or south of I-94 and close to the state line can see light to heavy showers with some storms for the morning hours on Sunday. Everyone else can expect slowly decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions.

The next rain and storms chance will arrive on Tuesday with a passing cold front. Temperatures will warm heading into the work week and more rain chances towards the end of the upcoming week.