× Sign up is open for Boys & Girls Summer Program

MUSKEGON, Mich.– Parents can sign their kids up for the Boys and Girls Club Summer Program.

The Reimagine Camp kicks off June 18 through August 17 with four different locations:

Seyferth Park (2250 West Sherman Avenue)

Reese Park (1345 East Forest Avenue

Smith Ryerson Park (650 Wood Street)

Boys & Girls Club Nelson Site (550 W. Grand Ave)

The program will have all day activities and interactive programs like science experiments, kayaking, basketball and more.

All children up to 18 years old will also receive a free lunch.

To enroll or inquire more information please contact the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore Staff at 231-375-5576 or info@bgclubmuskegon.com. Online enrollment is available here.