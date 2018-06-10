5 Lansing women plead guilty in illegal gambling sting

Posted 1:41 AM, June 10, 2018, by

Close-Up Hammer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Five Lansing women have pleaded guilty to operating an illegal storefront gambling operation.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the Logan Square shopping center site had a sign that read “Max $10 Family Fashions” and appeared to be vacant.

Li Deng is the 54-year-old owner of the business. She pleaded guilty to conducting a gambling operation, a felony. She faces 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. The attorney general’s office says she has already agreed to forfeit $68,000 and gambling equipment.

The other four women were initially charged with felonies but ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Investigators say they responded to anonymous tips and searched the site in July 2017. They say they found 60 gambling machines and seized seven stations for the multiplayer arcade “fish game.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment