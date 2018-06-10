Pickett to be sentenced in deadly Kalamazoo Co. bicycling crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The man accused of hitting and killing five bicyclists in Kalamazoo County is set to be sentenced today.

Charles Pickett Jr. is set to be sentenced beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday after he was convicted last month on five counts of second-degree murder.

This of course after he plowed into the group of nine cyclists, killing five of them and injuring four others.

The jury deliberating for almost four hours before delivering its guilty verdict.

Prosecutors say Pickett had taken painkillers and other drugs prior to the crash, failing to use his brakes after the first victim was hit. He faces up to life in prison.

The sentencing of Charles Pickett Jr. comes less than a week after members of the ‘Chain Gang’ bicycling club unveiled a memorial was unveiled for the victims.

FOX 17 will have a crew in court this morning and will bring you live updates both on air and online.