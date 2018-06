× Funky Buddha Triathlon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bikers across West Michigan are getting ready for the Funky Buddha Triathlon.

The event kicks off Sunday at Lincoln Park in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Bikers will enjoy a hour of yoga before heading on a 10 mile ride, touring the city of Grand Rapids.

The ride ends at One Bourbon for a brunch.

Admission is 49 dollars, tickets include the event, and a t-shirt.

Proceeds will benefit the spoke for folks bike shop.