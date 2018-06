Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Nick Groenewold was awarded a penalty kick after a sliding tackle attempt while had the ball in the box and he delivered on the PK to give Grand Rapids FC a 3-2 win at Kalamazoo FC.

KZFC led 2-1 at the half but GRFC tied in the 68th minute on a goal from Kenroy Howell.

GRFC will host Columbus FC on Friday, KZFC will be at AFC Ann Arbor on Friday and home next Sunday against Columbus FC.