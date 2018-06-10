Police investigate possible connection to shooting

Posted 6:46 AM, June 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A man is recovering after being shot in the knee last night.

Deputies say they went to Butterworth Hospital just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning to respond to a shooting incident.

They believe it could be in connection to a disturbance that happened at the Florentine’s Restaurant just after 2 a.m.

Deputies tell us there are currently no suspects.

The incident is still under investigation.

