Police investigate possible connection to shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A man is recovering after being shot in the knee last night.
Deputies say they went to Butterworth Hospital just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning to respond to a shooting incident.
They believe it could be in connection to a disturbance that happened at the Florentine’s Restaurant just after 2 a.m.
Deputies tell us there are currently no suspects.
The incident is still under investigation.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
A “disturbance” –at a busy pizza joint/bar–with no witnesses.Imagine that.