Rockford girls lacrosse wins 6th straight state championship

Posted 12:08 AM, June 10, 2018, by

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. -- The Rockford girls lacrosse team started off strong and eased to their sixth straight state title with a 25-5 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s