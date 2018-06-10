Spring Lake softball wins regional title

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Spring Lake softball team defeated Wayland 2-1 in the regional semifinals on Saturday and then went on to beat Holland Christian 11-0 in the finals to take home the regional championship.

