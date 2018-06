× Summer of Brunch Food Truck Rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Summer of Brunch Food Truck Rally is kicking off Sunday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fulton St. Artisans Market.

There will be local shopping, and brunch specialties.

If you can’t make it Sunday, the food truck rally runs every Sunday through August.