Three suspects in custody after stolen handguns seized in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say three suspects are in custody after stolen guns were confiscated over the weekend.

On June 8, police conducted surveillance in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue when a male walked in front of an undercover police vehicle and reportedly pulled out a handgun. As the 32-year-old male allegedly put the weapon back into his waistband, he headed towards a nearby apartment complex. Marked police cruisers moved in as the male started to take off. He was taken into custody and the fully loaded handgun was found to be stolen property.

Then on June 9, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old man on drug and weapons charges during a traffic violation just before 8 p.m. Investigators say a fully loaded revolver and delivery amounts of marijuana were found in the vehicle’s glove box. Police say the weapon was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Police made a third arrest on June 10 before 5:30 a.m. The investigation started in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge when police observed a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. They received information the 28-year-old man inside the vehicle was waving a firearm around in the air. Police caught up with the suspect after he reportedly tried to getaway and confronted him in a driveway. The weapon turned out to be stolen and the man faces several charges including carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

If you have any information call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.