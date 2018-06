× Tickets on sale for Annual Front Row at the Fire Works

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families can now get their tickets for the Annual Front Row for the Fireworks event.

It’s happening July 7th, at the Grand Rapids Public Museum starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event also includes music, live shows in the Chaffee Planitarium, scavenger hunts, and rides on the carousel.

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for the general public.

Meals will also be available for purchase starting at $6 dollars.