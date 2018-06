GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Florida was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a bus.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Edmisten, 67, was attempting to make a U-turn on Lincoln Lake Avenue near 5 Mile Road when she was hit by a bus that was heading southbound.

Edmisten was the only person in her vehicle and did not survive.

The driver and passengers in the bus, including three children ages 5, 11 and 14 were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.