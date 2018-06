Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two children died and a third was injured Monday in a camper fire in Bronson Township.

The fire was reported at about 10:25 a.m. in the area of Hollow Road and Kevin Lane.

The Branch County Sheriff's office says two children, ages 2 and 5 years old, died in the fire and a 7-year-old child was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

The fire remains under investigation. The children's names were not released.