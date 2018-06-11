Blood drive planned in honor of fallen fire chief Ed Switalski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- There is a blood drive planned for later today in honor of a West Michigan fire chief nearly a year after he was killed in the line of duty.

Comstock Township is hosting the blood drive today in honor of their fallen fire chief Ed Switalski. You'll remember he was killed back last year on June 14 while responding to an accident.

Organizers say Switalski was always wanting to help others, so this is an excellent opportunity to honor his legacy.

The blood drive is planned from 12 until 6:45 p.m. at the Comstock Township fire station on River Street.