GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Race organizers say a California man died Sunday during the Grand Rapids Triathlon.

Gary Grunwald, 61, died during the run portion of the event, which took place in Ada Township. Grunwald was from Elk Grove, California.

USA Triathlon and the Tris4Health Race Management Company released a statement Monday of condolences to the Grunwald family. They say they are working together for more information into Grunwald’s death.