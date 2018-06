BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Attendees will be able to experience Caribbean culture without having to travel thousands of miles at the Battle Creek Caribbean Festival on July 21.

Starting at 5 p.m. music from the island will float through Festival Market Square in downtown Battle Creek. There will be authentic food vendors on site so people can also experience the cuisine of the island.

Tickets are now on sale for $5 before they increase to $8 the day of the festival.