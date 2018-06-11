Close game victories give Oakridge confidence heading into state quarterfinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Oakridge baseball has played in a bunch of 1-run games this season and won most of them.

"You know these guys are even keel, I like they fact that they don't get too up or too down" head coach Brandon Barry said. "When we're down 2 or 3 going into the sixth they just say hey we've got six outs left and we can get the job done and for the majority of the season they've done that, I've just been really proud of them."

Oakridge will carry that confidence into Tuesday's division 2 state quarterfinal game with Saginaw Swan Valley.

"A lot of the sophomores and younger kids are starting to step up later in the season and their bats are starting to come alive" junior catcher Jalen Hughes said. "Then add our older kids who've been on varsity for awhile and it's been really helping us out in these close games, we just never give up and we know if we're down late we've done it before so we'll be able to do it again."

Tuesday's game will played at Central Michigan University's Theunissen Stadium with 1st pitch scheduled for 4 p.m..