ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Nearly a year after a fire destroyed the iconic Corner Bar in Rockford, the owners are hopeful to re-open by the end of the year.

The owners say they hope to open by August of 2018.

That means the bar is in need of additional staff.

The Corner Bar is currently looking to hire hosts, servers, bartenders and cooks. If you are interested, contact jvanaman@rockfordcornerbar.com.