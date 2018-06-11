De Niro apologizes to Canada for “idiotic behavior” of Trump

TORONTO (AP) — Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the “idiotic behavior of my president” a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.
De Niro said Monday Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada. Trump called Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday. Trump advisers also ripped Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber.
De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking for a Nobu hotel in Toronto.
At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis. Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.
P
No surprise here. Over the hill washed up second rate actor who fled the country to Canada during the Vietnam war. Once a traitor always traitor.
Old Bob
Didn’t Trmp fake an injury or something like that to get out of the war…. just saying. Also trump wants to pardon Ali (who doesn’t need pardoning) for the same thing.
Old Bob
Don’t get me wrong, I think De Niro is dumb, but not quite as dumb as you!
C
And there are people in the general population that actually applaud this guy as well as his morally corrupt , vain, self-absorbed Hollywood human filth. Words don’t escape me very often, but the disgust I feel for the vast majority of the film and music personalities of today comes close.
Old Bob
You seems to get butt hurt just as easily as the left does….seems like every one is a snowflake these days.
C
I “seems” to be offended by lots of things these days. But, believe me, you’re not one just because I consider the source.
Common cents
If I ever meet him, I will gladly give him an opportunity to go to a dentist office.
gonk
Why the world cares about what a professional pretender has to say, I’ll never know.
OLD BOB
I love Trump
Old Bob
Prove it
Old Bob
I can’t help but wounder why you are using my name. Couldn’t you think of anything else, or do you want to be me
OLD BOB
Trump’s my hero!
Sillyoldme
Bobbie, maybe you should move there?