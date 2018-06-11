Enter to win a Sensational Summer
-
23 comments
Sharon Langejans
Awesome summer!
Jennifer Hearns
I haven’t been there in over 30 yrs. It would be wonderful to experience Mackinaw as an adult!
Melissa fries
My fiance and i have never been to Mackinac and would be awesome to experience togeather
Nancy Underhill
This would be awesome to win
Tara Childress
This would be amazing!!!!
Steven westfall
I am ready to go
Nancy Hamilton
Would love to win this never had a honeymoon married 38 years
pat cusack
it’s a beautiful spot to visit
Kris
So would love to win
Heather Dilly
Would love this!
Linda Holton
I love going up north!! It is a wonderful place to visit and explore!
Della Graczyk
We just went on a field trip with our 3rd grader. My husband had never been and is looking forward to going back with more time to explore.
Linda Huismann
We would love to go!
Eleanore Perry
Never had a honeymoon. Been married for 46 years
Michele Knorr
I haven’t been thete for over 30 years. It would be a fantastic trip.
Lynn Barkel
I am smitten with the mitten ! I would love to go to the island. Please !
Andrea
Win please
Joadie Orcasitas
I’ve been trying to get back up there, it’s been years
Ambrea Alofs
My fiance and I are parents to 3 wonderful kids and haven’t had a chance to take a mini vacation in about a year. I have never been to Mackinaw Island and this would be a wonderful chance for us as parents to spend time with each other and relax.
Cheryl schild
After four years of faceing. Constent health problems. After we were married we need this trip! How much fun that would be.
Katie Butler
flash back…H.A.G.S.
Doug
it sounds great
Annette DeGraaf
This would be a lot of fun