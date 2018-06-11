Forest Hills Northern is a win away from 3rd straight state final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team is 2 wins from a state championship, the Huskies have been state runner-up the last 2 years.

"I mean it's very upsetting, we've worked really hard and I think this year is definitely the year" senior defensive mid center Sophia Terzes said. "I think that we have what it takes and I know that everyone on the team wants it just as much as I do so I definitely think our past losses have helped us."

FHN will take on unbeaten and 2nd ranked Gull Lake in a division 2 semifinal at Portage Northern High School at 7 p.m..

"We kind of know what we're going into and we know the level of teams that we're playing" senior holding mid Credence White said. "We know that they're all going to be good teams and so I think it's helped prepare us for this tournament run."

The Huskies (18-5) have played a rugged schedule. On top of the very tough OK White schedule, Northern has also played Rockford, DeWitt, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and South Christian during the regular season.

"Each game is a new season" Addie Brown said. "Start over right when you get there and I think by doing that it made us take it slow and it's only six games to be in the state finals and if you look at it like that it's a lot easier to keep going and keep your head up."

The winner of the FHN/Gull Lake game will play either Bloomfield Hills Marian or DeWitt in the Friday's state championship game at Williamston.