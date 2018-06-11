Jewish Theatre GR presents “Olive and the Bitter Herbs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids presents Olive and the Bitter Herbs, opening at the Spectrum Theater on Thursday, June 14.

Director Darious, actresses Lori (playing Olive) and Shavonne (playing Wendy) talk more about the show.

Olive and the Bitter Herbs is the comedic story of the actress who claimed fame through the "Gimme the Sausage" commercials from the 1980's. She is a New York curmudgeon, constantly fighting with the world and her neighbors. As she struggles with her appearance as a spectral figure and through a series of outrageous coincidences, she realizes that it's never too late to change one's life.

See Olive and the Bitter Herbs at Grand Rapids Community College's Spectrum Theater at the following dates and times:

June 14, 16, 21, and 23 at 8 p.m.

June 17 and 24 at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit jtgr.org.