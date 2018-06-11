Kyle Busch returns to Berlin for Money in the Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich -- Current NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch is back in West Michigan to race at Berlin Raceway.

Tonight is the 2nd Money in the Bank event, last year Busch ran and finished 7th. He also ran at Berlin back in 2012 in the Rowdy 251 which he won.

Busch says not only can other drivers learn racing against him, but he can learn from them too.

"I think there is a time when you can learn from any of your competitors" Busch said. "I can learn things from some of these guys, I remember when I came here probably 6 or 7 years ago I learned some things from Brian Campbell the guys amazing around this place and does a really good job and you can learn from all your competitors."

The racing started at 6:30 p.m. and also includes a sprint car feature.