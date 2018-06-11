Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Habitat For Humanity's Kalamazoo branch dedicated their 205th home on Sunday.

Christina Gallardo celebrated with her daughter in the house that they will move into, hopefully in the next couple of weeks. It's a two bedroom home, and basically everything is brand new; there are upgraded windows and ultra efficient appliances, which will save Christina thousands of dollars in energy costs over the coming years.

Christina completed several hours of class work and partnered with hundreds of volunteers to build the home. Habitat usually builds or rehabs four or five homes in Kalamazoo County each year.

2.The doors to the iconic Great Lakes Shipping Restaurant will close at the end of the month.

June 30 will be the last day after 44 years. The owner says they're closing because of dwindling sales.

The property is being sold, but the new owners don't plan on having a restaurant.

They are selling furniture, fixtures and artwork to the public after July 11.

3. A very interesting new brewery, one of only a handful in Michigan owned and operated by females, is set to open this weekn in South Haven.

Three Blondes Brewing is the brain child of sisters Amanda, Carrie, and Meghan.

After seeing the booming craft beer industry in Grand Rapids, they started talking about opening their own brewery. Two years later, they're finally doing it.

The brewery is set to open on Thursday at 11 a.m. on Phoenix Street.

4. Holland is making history as the federal government adds the iconic De Zwann Windmill at Windmill Island Gardens to the National REgister of Historic Places.

The windmill, which was brought to Michigan from the Netherlands in the 1960's, was rededicated in 2014 after undergoing restoration and repairs. It's already been recognized with a state historical marker.

5. Athletes from all over the world came to West Michigan for the state's largest independent triathlon.

Sunday was the 8th annual Grand Rapids Triathlon, where people from all across the country, Canada, and Europe took part.

It started with a swim through the Thronapple River in Ada, then a bike race and run.

Organizers say this event is just great for the community. Out of 4,000 triathlons throughout the country, the Grand Rapids event was chosen to host the Clydesdale and Athena National Championships.