Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1-on-1

Posted 2:26 PM, June 11, 2018, by

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) walks on the Jubilee bridge during a tour in Singapore on June 11, 2018. - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a night-time stroll around some of Singapore's sights late June 11, 2018 ahead of his summit with US President Donald Trump. NICHOLAS YEO/AFP/Getty Images

SINGAPORE (AP) — For better part of an hour, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of translators. That’s raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

Trump and Kim will meet on Singapore’s Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

The huddle will come before a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by top advisers to the president and their North Korean counterparts.

Word of the private meeting unleashed a torrent of criticism on social media from national security veterans who worry the lack of a transcript will create a he-said-he-said showdown that could turn into a major headache for Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s