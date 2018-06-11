Trump, Kim shake hands to begin historic summit

SINGAPORE (AP) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are sharing a historic handshake as they meet for the first time.
The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.
It’s the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.
Trump and Kim arrived not long ago on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, the site of their unprecedented summit. It’s aimed at settling a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.
The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch.
Trump has said he’ll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.
In exchange for verifiable denuclearization Trump ought to tell Kim that his country will have access to our surplus food supply. If his people are as hungry as everyone says, who knows? If the logistics could be worked out. it might have a win-win result.
OLD BOB
Surplus food? What about all those stories of people starving in this country.