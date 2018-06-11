Win admission to Lions Football Camp
23 comments
Sharon Langejans
My son would love
Briceia Baez
I have a son with Down Synderome and he loves Detroit Lions
Angela Driscoll
I would love to surprise my son with this.
Terri gard
Love for grandson
Sarah Marsman
My son would love a chance to go to this camp! He’s going into 8th grade football and is young for his grade, this experience would be amazing for him!
Roberta Boeve
My Grandson will be a freshman this fall and hopes to play for his school.
Lisa Cook
My duaghter would love this.
Kris
Would love to win
Lawrence Miller
Our son would love this
tara
MY SON WOULD LOVE TO GO!!
Justin
My kids and I have never seen the lions. This would be a great experience for us. Thank you Fox 17
Beth
Wha an awesome opportunity for my son.
Emily Dilley
Go Lions
Robert Haworth
Go lions
Jennifer VanVoorst
When my older son died at age 16, his best friends stepped up to support my family and take my younger son under their wings. I would love to be able to reward them for their strength of character.
k3istin
We love the lions!
Joe
Where do a football players go when they need a new uniform?
New Jersey.
Enna L Watters
Sure yes I want my kid enjoy ,,I’m with breastcancer and that will be a little happyness for my son and me
Jonathan
My nephew would love this he’s a football player
Janelle
My daughter would love. 2 go!! Never been to a football game and wants to see the lions play.
Tiana
Make me the winner.
Archie Swindle jr.
My son plays football and missed out on his senior year playing because of an ACL tear. He’s been playing since he was 6years old and it has crushed his spirit since then. He’s had dreams of playing college football since he first stepped on the field. Addix allowed him to play in an Allstar game that has slowly brought him back to his passion and if given the opportunity to go to this camp he would be elated.
Maryann Selders Selders
Would love to see a game!