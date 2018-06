Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich -- The Caledonia softball broke a scoreless tie with 3 run in the 5th on its way to a 5-0 win over Alpena Tuesday in a division 1 state quarterfinal at Central Michigan University.

Senior Sammie Gehrls pitched a complete game shutout with 9 strikeout for the Fighting Scots.

Caledonia (27-6) will play Warren Regina Thursday in a semifinal at Michigan State University at 10 a.m..