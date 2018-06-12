Delicious BBQ wings await you at “Wings on the Water”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Spring Lake Heritage Festival runs all week long, and one even that barbecue lovers don't want to miss is Wings on the Water on Thursday.

A couple of the competitors came to the Fox 17 Morning Mix patio to grill up some of the wings they'll be serving in the competition.

Chefs and wing enthusiasts alike will gather at Mill Point Park to cook up a wide variety of wings. Then everyone that attends the event will get to sample all of the wings, then vote for their favorite.

There will also be adult beverages, live entertainment, and children's activities so the whole family can come out and enjoy.

Wings on the Water will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Spring Lake Heritage Festival runs now through June 16, with new events happening every day. Get a complete schedule at slheritagefestival.com.